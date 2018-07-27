Ghana: Parliament Approves Trade Finance Facility Between Cocobod, Consortium of Banks and Financial Institutions

press release

Parliament has approved the request of the terms on the Trade Finance Facility between the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and a Consortium of Banks and Financial Institutions for an amount of US $1.3 billion for the purchase of beans in Ghana for the 2018/2019 crop season.

Further, a request for the waiver of stamp duty amounting to US $6.5 million on the receivables -backed trade finance facility has also been approved.

The trade facility is to enable COCOBOD raise adequate funds to purchase cocoa beans from farmers through licensed buying companies for the 2018/2019 cocoa season.

The facility is being arranged by ABN AMRO, Bank of China, ICB and Standard Chartered Bank, with the legal costs and other expenses up to US $66,000 and an interest margin of 35%.

Presenting the report of the Finance Committee, the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, noted that, COCOBOD had, over the years, contributed significantly to the development of Ghana through the creation of employment for millions of Ghanaians and served as a major source of foreign exchange for the country.

According to Dr Assibey-Yeboah, COCOBOD explained to the Committee that it was financially distressed due to declining world market prices and could not, therefore, pay the stamp duty on the loan as that would add further financial challenges to the Board as well as adversely impact on the purpose for sourcing the facility.

However, MP for Bia East and member of the Minority in Parliament, Hon. Richard Acheampong, gave a strong indication of their disappointment in government for the non- allocation of part of the facility to fund cocoa roads in the Western Region where Ghana accessed most of its cocoa.

Hon. Acheampong added that if the trend continued, there would be no motivation for the cocoa farmer to remain in business, for government to get the cocoa to the ports to sell and make enough returns to pay for the loan.

In a statement, Hon. William Quaitoo, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, said COCOBOD in the 2016/2017 crop season borrowed US $1.3 billion in addition to Gh₵2.7 billion to support its finances as a result of the decline in the world prices of cocoa as well as existing legacy debts.

