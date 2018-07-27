27 July 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Special Nabco Interview Arrangenents for Persons With Disability

Special Interview arrangements have been made for Persons With Disability (PWDs), who applied for placement under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to be interviewed, Dr Ibrahim Anyars, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NABCO has disclosed.

This special arrangement, Dr Anyars said, was for persons who required assistance with sign language with an expert in sign language present at the interviews to help in the translation.

Interviews for the PWDs are expected to take place at all the ten Regional capitals on Thursday, July 26 and Friday July 27, 2018 while training for successful applicants will begin next month, he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the unannounced visit to the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday 25th July, 2018 to observe the interview process and interact with the applicants and NABCO officials, the NABCO CEO explained that applicants with basic mobility issues arising from either lack of sight or weak legs but who could hear, had been taken through the normal interview process.

Dr Anyars urged friends and family members of PWDs to help them to the various interview points on the two designated days to enable them go through the process.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

