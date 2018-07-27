Ghana to Host Multi-Sector International Exhibitions

press release

Ghana is hosting this year's International Multi-sector Exhibitions, dubbed Power and Industry Meet at the Ghana International Trade Fair in Accra.

Power and Industry Meet Exhibitions comprise 3RD POWERELEC GHANA, 2ND CONSTRUCT GHANA, 2ND GHANA MOTOR SHOW, AUTO PARTS WEST AFIRCA and the GHANA MINEXPO 2018.

Powerelec Ghana 2018, the third in a series, brings together key decision makers from the government and corporate sectors and is the ideal platform for consultants and manufacturers keen to enter the thriving Ghanaian power market.

Exhibitors from 16 countries are participating in the international trade show on power generation, electricals and Industrial electronics, showcasing the potential of Ghana's power sector and bringing together international suppliers from across the world to Ghana which is scheduled to take place from September 6 to September 8, 2018.

In a key note address at a media launch of the Media and Industry Meet Exhibitions in Accra on Wednesday, July 25, 2018,Mr Robert Ahomkah-Lindsay, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, said job creation and the development of a vibrant private sector were at the core of government's economic transformation agenda.

Mr Ahomka-Lindsay expressed the hope that the exhibitions would yield the desired results of attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into Ghana.

In a statement, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Minister for Works and Housing, noted that infrastructure remained a key development priority that would sustain Ghana's rapid urbanization and industrial growth.

Mr Atta Akyea said Ghana's location in the West African sub-region as a hub for sub-regional and international trade and commerce provided a unique advantage for the development of the country's infrastructure.

He mentioned affordable housing projects, construction of a world class sewerage system, redevelopment of government properties, sea defence projects, building and relocation of the capital city at Prampram and the construction of modern court structures and accommodation for the judiciary and security services as some of the priority infrastructure projects.

He said it was government's vision to use an appropriate mix of public policy and public-private partnerships to deliver public infrastructure that would meet the needs of the vulnerable and the marginalized.

Mr Atta Akyea, therefore, urged all prospective investors looking for opportunities to conduct business in Ghana and in the West African sub-region to make good use of the excellent opportunity offered by Powerelec 2018 and expressed the hope that the Exhibition would help participants strengthen their economic and commercial ties with their local counterparts for the sustainable development of the sector.

In his remarks, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Birender Singh Yadav, disclosed that a large delegation from India, sponsored by the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), would participate in Powerelec 2018.

H.E. Yadav said the strong participation of India was testimony to India's commitment to enhanced trade and investmentties with Ghana.

He noted that India and Ghana enjoyed excellent bilateral relationship, with economic and commercial ties as their strong pillar, adding that bilateral trade between Ghana and India had doubled to US $ 2.6 billion, over a five-year period 2011-2012 to 2016-2017, and was expected to cross the US $5 billion mark by the year 2020.

The Indian High Commissioner said in line with the Government of Ghana's vision of Ghana Beyond Aid and emphasis on private sector partnerships, India had organized several trade exhibitions to Ghana including Source India Ghana 2017 and Namaste Africa 2017.

For his part, Mr Ganesh Parker, Managing Partner, Fair Act Exhibitions and Events, said Exhibitions had, in diverse ways, contributed to promoting FDIs, with the aim of transferring large corporations as well as Small and Medium Scale Enterprises from many parts of the world.

In his remarks, the Chairman for the occasion, Ambasador Kabral Blay-Amihere, commended the organisers for their efforts and hard work.

Present at the function was Okukrubuor Tei Kwesi Agyemang V, Chief of Dodowa.

Okukrubuor Tei Kwesi Agyemang V expressed the hope that the Exhibitions would achieve their purpose of engaging promising trade partnerships to propel economic growth for companies and the nation as a whole.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)