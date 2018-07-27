Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Ends 3-Day Tour of Northern Region

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged private sector actors to invest in the country's manufacturing sector.

President Akufo-Addo said such investments would impact positively on the country's economic transformation drive which, he said, was a policy agenda

He was speaking at the end of his 3-day tour of the Northern Region during which he commissioned a newly reft Buipe, cut sod for the construction of an 80-bed specialist District Hospital for accident and emergency care.

The hospital, which is expected to be completed in 36 months, will provide access to healthcare for the people of Central Gonja and its environs, as well as to commuters along the Trans-Africa highway in the event of accidents and emergencies.

Speaking at the Palace of the Overlord of Gonjaland, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa I, President Akufo-Addo commended him, and other Eminent Chiefs, for the massive work done to bring finality to the Dagbon conflict, adding that his interest is for the two groups to come together, restore peace in Dagbon so that there could be peace all over the Northern Region and in the northern parts of our country.

On the creation of the proposed Savannah Region, the President told the Yagbonwura that on Thursday, 19th July, 2018, prior to his week-long tour of the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions, the recommendations of the Justice Brobbey Commission was forwarded to the Electoral Commission as the country's Constitution enjoined him to do.

With the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs which had entered into its second year of implementation, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the number of beneficiary farmers - given improved seedlings, subsidized fertilizers, and access to extension officers - had increased from two hundred thousand farmers in 2017 to five hundred thousand in 2018.

On the 1 village, 1 dam programme currently implemented in the three Northern Regions - construction of 570 dams - is to ensure all-year round farming in the region.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)