27 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Labour Activists Want Chinese Employer Deported for Beating Up Malawian Staff

By Owen Khamula

Officials from the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) have asked President Peter Mutharika to deport a Chinese who beat up a Malawian employee in Kasungu this week.

Denis Kalekeni, MCTU secretary general said Mutharika should use his powers to deport the Chinese to his home, saying reports of Chinese

businessmen harassing or beating up Malawian employees are now rampant across the country.

"This country is ours. We fought hard to have this freedom and these people came here to reap the fruits of our freedom yet they come and beat up Malawians? We will not allow this, the president and the government should commence deportation process," said Kalekeni.

The police arrested the Chinese and he is to appear in court soon, according to Kasungu police.

Kalekeni said if the Chinese is to appear in court, then the court should mete out stiff punishment to him so that others can learn from that and desist from beating up Malawian workers.

Officials from the Chinese embassy were not readily available for comment on the matter which has angered people in Kasungu.

