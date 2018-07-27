Namibia: HIV-Aids Organisation Pays Vat for Donated Goods

CHAIRPERSON of the Solidarity Community Care Organisation Constancio Mwandingi says they paid N$6 000 early this month to get back their goods confiscated by the department of customs last month.

The Japan Relief Clothing Centre donated the goods which consist mainly of clothes, blankets and towels meant for people living with HIV-AIDS, or who live in extreme poverty.

When customs confiscated the goods, the organisation was exempted from paying tax on second-hand goods.

Customs and excise head Albert Marenga had urged the organisation to apply for another exemption to include new goods.

Mwandingi yesterday said they did not apply for an exemption on new goods, and they had to pay N$6 000 as VAT instead.

He said the goods are now being distributed in the regions by members of the organisation.

Some of the members who had spoken to The Namibian at the time when the goods were confiscated had expressed concern that their goods would be stolen at the customs warehouses, and also asked on where the money to pay VAT would come from.