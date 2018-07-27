27 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: HIV-Aids Organisation Pays Vat for Donated Goods

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndanki Kahiurika

CHAIRPERSON of the Solidarity Community Care Organisation Constancio Mwandingi says they paid N$6 000 early this month to get back their goods confiscated by the department of customs last month.

The Japan Relief Clothing Centre donated the goods which consist mainly of clothes, blankets and towels meant for people living with HIV-AIDS, or who live in extreme poverty.

When customs confiscated the goods, the organisation was exempted from paying tax on second-hand goods.

Customs and excise head Albert Marenga had urged the organisation to apply for another exemption to include new goods.

Mwandingi yesterday said they did not apply for an exemption on new goods, and they had to pay N$6 000 as VAT instead.

He said the goods are now being distributed in the regions by members of the organisation.

Some of the members who had spoken to The Namibian at the time when the goods were confiscated had expressed concern that their goods would be stolen at the customs warehouses, and also asked on where the money to pay VAT would come from.

Namibia

Shoprite Sues Workers Over 2015 Strike

Shoprite Namibia is suing 93 of its employees for N$4,5 million over a strike that the workers staged in July 2015. Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.