Tanzania: Ahead of It's First Flight, Tanzania's Dreamliner is Fully Booked!

The government's move to buy the Boeing Dreamliner which touched the country's soil earlier this month, brings to four the number of brand new aircraft that have been purchased by the government and leased to ATCL, in a fresh bid to revive the flag carrier.

Mwanza. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has until Wednesday, July 25, 2018, sold to lake zone residents a total of 402 tickets of its new Boeing Dreamliner 787-8.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella said out of the sold tickets, 244 have been booked for morning flights, with the night flights accounting for the remainder.

He said a 262-passenger capacity aircraft, which will for the first time land at Mwanza Airport on July 29 at 7 am, has 240 seats for the economy class passengers and 22 for the business class.

ATCL had earlier announced a fare of up to Sh260,000 per flight.

"I call on journalists to cling with the government in marketing this airline. This will in turn impact the economy," said Mr Mongella.

International Air Transport Association (Iata) forecasts that direct employment by airlines will exceed 2.7 million worldwide this year. Indirect impact covers employment and activities of suppliers to the air transport sub-sector including aviation fuel suppliers, in-flight catering service providers and business service centers.

As it happens, this marks significance growth of the 'Wings of Kilimanjaro' fleet, paving a way for it to restore its lost glory. Mr Mongela said the national carrier is set to have four routes to Mwanza Airport per day.

According to him, The Dreamliner will be taking off Mwanza to Dar es Salaam via Kilimanjaro at 9.20 am.

Meanwhile, the Bombadier will take off from Mwanza Airport at 11.15am and lands Bukoba at 11.45am

Also the Bombadier will take off at Mwanza Airport at 7.15pm and land in Mwanza at 3pm, while Dreamliner leaves Mwanza for Dar es Salaam at 8.20 PM and spends only 80 minutes to reach the destination.

ATCL manager for Mwanza Region Theonestina Ndyetabula said in an effort to improve the company's efficiency they now have embraced the automation in their operations.

"We have improved the online booking and air ticketing system," he said.

