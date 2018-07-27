Namibia: Ujamba Shines With Solar Technology

BEATRIX Vivian Jahanika Ujamba (26) lives and works at the Young Africa Skills Centre at Walvis Bay but grew up at Otjiwarongo where she attended and matriculated from Paresis Secondary School.

As a child, her mother always encouraged her to work hard.

"She always used to tell me, 'There is no time for sleeping and self-pity, stand up, brush off the dirt and get to work because God has a plan and you should trust His timing.' And that is what always kept me going," she explained.

Before Young Africa, Ujamba was applying for jobs and worked part-time for her mother as a seamstress.

She came across Young Africa a little over a year ago as a caterer to a workshop where posters with the adverts caught her attention.

"I looked at the posters that were on the wall, and they were advertising the 2017 intake, and there was only one course that caught my attention, and that was solar technology. I was very curious to find out what it was all about and I decided to apply."

Upon her admission at the time, Ujamba was the only female student at the centre, but it did not pose an obstacle, in fact, it only motivated her.

"It was very exciting being the only female student there because I think the male students were more intimidated by me than I was by them and that was very empowering. I made sure to push myself every day as it was a challenge, but it was worth it."

Fast forward a few months, Ujamba graduated second at the top of her class with an average percentile of 79 in solar technology.

When asked what motivates her the most, she said self-improvement is her main motivation.

"At the end of the day, motivation is what gets you started, and habit is what keeps you going. So what better motivation could one have other than striving to be the best version of yourself every single day because there is always room for improvement," she said.

After earning her certificate in solar technology and another in welding, Ujamba left Otjiwarongo for Walvis Bay because of a job opportunity Young Africa presented her.

Dirk Bellens, the centre founder and director, proposed that Ujamba enter the trainee programme to become a solar instructor at the Young Africa Centre at Walvis Bay.

Through Young Africa, Ujamba was able to grab many other study and business opportunities such as one that earned her certificates at the Solar Maxx Academy (a renowned solar power training institution) in South Africa with a branch at Walvis Bay. She plans to continue in the trainee programme. To her, it is a learning process every day.

She also plans to further her studies in solar technology to add to her qualifications and to continue taking every opportunity to develop the youth by imparting her knowledge and skills for their empowerment.