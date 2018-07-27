26 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Confirms Deal Reached With De Lille for Public Disciplinary Hearing

Photo: Abokoe Sibanda
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille (file photo).

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille about her ongoing issues with the party, which includes allowing an open disciplinary hearing.

"Both parties have agreed to a speedy disciplinary process, including a hearing that will take place over three days in August," deputy federal council chairperson Natasha Mazzone said in a statement.

"In line with the agreement, the motion of no confidence [in] Mayor De Lille that was scheduled to take place today in the City of Cape Town council, has been withdrawn."

In addition, the agreement would make space for De Lille to be held accountable in a fair and reasonable manner for findings of independent council led-investigations, such as the upcoming Bowman's report into her conduct, she continued.

"Upon Mayor De Lille's insistence, the party will appoint a [federal legal commission] panel, and the prosecution will be led by an independent senior prosecutor and will be open to the media.

"This agreement states that we will all strive to conclude the matter as soon as possible.

"We are working to ensure that the DA caucus, the mayoral committee and functions of the City are focused on putting the people of Cape Town first."

At the same time on Thursday, DA councillor Marian Nieuwoudt officially withdrew the motion of no confidence in De Lille, saying other channels had opened up to address the concerns she had about the mayor.

The council sitting continues on Thursday with a debate on the fitness of Speaker Dirk Smit to hold his position, brought by the opposition ANC.

Source: News24

South Africa

