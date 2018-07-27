27 July 2018

South Africa's women's hockey side slipped to their second defeat at this year's FIH Women's World Cup in London, England on Thursday, writes MARK ETHERIDGE.

After going down 3-1 to Germany in their opening match of the tournament at the weekend, they were on the wrong end of a 7-1 scoreline on this occasion.

The World Cup Pool C match was the 13th of the event being played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

The Sheldon Rostron-coached side were on the back foot from the get-go as Lola Riera netted from a penalty corner as early as the second minute.

And the scoreline doubled in the 11th minute as Berta Bonastre netted from open play action.

There was a flicker of hope in the 35th minute as Kara-Lee Botes (a replacement player in the SA squad at Commonwealth Games earlier this year) pulled one back from a penalty corner.

But it was extinguished just two minutes later as Carlota Petchame struck the first of her two goals in the space of five minutes.

It was one way traffic from that point on as Riera and Bonastre netted their second goals and Carola Salvatella also got her name on the scoresheet.

Next up for South Africa at this World Cup are Argentina on Saturday afternoon and sobering news is that the South Americans beat Spain 6-2 earlier in the week.

