South Africa: Bonang's Limited Edition T-Shirts Are Selling Out Fast

Local TV personality and style icon Bonang Matheba has released a limited edition range of T-shirts, and it's selling like hotcakes.

Released in collaboration with online retailer Spree the T-shirts are embellished with phrases made popular by Queen B, including "Mo'Ghel" and "Give the people what they want."

T-shirts are available in a range of sizes and will you set back R399.

Speaking to The Juice, Esther Hoogstad from Spree, said: "The response to the release of Bonang's limited edition T-shirt collection on Spree has been incredible. Since going live yesterday, the t-shirts have been selling at a rapid rate that currently some sizes have already sold out."

Sharing the wonderful news on social media on Thursday, Bonang said: "My range dropped today and some items are already sold out! Thank you so much for the love."

You're welcome, Queen B!

*Channel24 and The Juice are part of Media24.

The Juice