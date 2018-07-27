Rwanda: Five Months Later, South African Still Missing in Rwanda

Photo: Supplied

Leon Orsmond who went missing in Rwanda.

analysis

It's been five months since South African freelance advertising creative Leon Orsmond went missing in Rwanda and authorities seem dumbfounded. His family hasn't heard anything from Orsmond, who is a critic of President Paul Kagame.

When the 60-year-old with his mane of golden hair and beard - he was dubbed "Lion" by the Kigali locals - suddenly went quiet on social media and whatsapp in February, his friends and family feared that it might be political. He had not seen his old buddies or his daughter and estranged wife for eight years, but they were all in regular contact with him.

Before his disappearance, Orsmond made no secret that he didn't like the government of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. He posted messages to this effect on Facebook, and the last message on a page he created to criticise the Rwandan government started like this:

"DEAR BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE OF RWANDA, We are writing this to you as we might not be around for much longer, we realise your daily freedom is threatened every second of every second."

In it he referred to Rwanda's head of state as "a illegal corrupt dictator who has gone rogue & is asfixiated with power" (sic)....