South Africa: Trial On the Horizon for Cape Town Night Club Security Extortion Accused

Nafiz Modack and four others are expected to go on trial soon for allegedly extorting people in an effort to take over nightclub security in Cape Town.

This emerged when the five appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday.

A group of heavily armed police officers stood outside the court, while inside, a few heavyset men dressed all in black stayed close to Modack.

Modack, Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen - Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay were arrested on December 15, 2017.

All were accused of extortion and running a security service while not registered with the Private Security Regulatory Authority. They were also accused of money laundering, while Lakay was accused of acquiring, possessing or using the proceeds of unlawful activities.

On Friday, Ben Mathewson said he wished to withdraw as Fields's attorney and be excused from further appearances.

When asked why, he said: "There are no ethical reasons for me to withdraw. He just unfortunately cannot afford my services any longer."

Attorney Bruce Hendricks, for Booysen, said he would come on record for Fields.

The group of lawyers indicated that they were ready to proceed to trial.

A pre-trial conference is expected to take place on Thursday next week.

