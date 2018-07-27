27 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Land - the People Speak - Tshwane Hearings Move to Larger Venue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee on the expropriation of land has decided to change the venue for its final stop in Gauteng.

This comes after residents in Tshwane complained that the venue in Pretoria West was far too small, with some threatening that the hearings would not take place if a new venue was not found.

"The main reason for the change of venue was to accommodate as many people as possible in one venue," read a statement from the joint committee.

The Tshwane public hearings, which are taking place on Saturday, have now been moved to the Heartfelt Arena in Thaba Tshwane.

"The people who will make their way to the original venue will be shuttled to the Heartfelt Arena," the statement reads.

On Wednesday, committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith admitted that there was an ongoing issue with the venues picked for the hearings, and for Thursday's sitting in the West Rand, and apologised to residents.

"I apologise profoundly for the venue. I underestimated the interest South Africans had on this issue," Smith said.

He repeated a similar apology during the second stop in Vereeniging, Gauteng, on Friday.

Two delegations from the committee have been conducting public hearings across the country to hear South Africans' views on whether or not Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow expropriation without compensation.

Earlier this year, most political parties in the National Assembly supported a motion the EFF had brought forward for the expropriation of land without compensation. The committee was instructed to investigate if there was a need to amend the Constitution to make this possible.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Serial Rapist' Denies Documentary Claims

A man identified only as David in the BBC documentary My Neighbour - The Rapist has denied the allegations made in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.