Nigeria: Akideinde Wins Marketing Edge Award

General Manager, Operations - Mobile Apps for TECNO Mobile Limited, and co-founder of 360nobs.com, Oye Akindeinde, has been recognised as a leader in the digital sector in Nigeria. This follows his emergence as the Digital Entertainment Innovator of the Year at the 2018 Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Award. The award ceremony held recently in Lagos recognised leaders and innovators in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The organisers of the award said Akindeinde was recognised for his outstanding performance and entrepreneurship in the digital and music space in Nigeria.

Akindeinde said the award was larger than him, but commended his team at Boomplay Music for their dedication and support. He also reserved some praise for his family.

He stated, "I am so elated to have won the Digital Entertainment Innovator of the Year award in #Marketingedge's 2018 awards. This award is so much larger than me.

"I would like to thank the entire #BoomplayMusic and 360nobs Limited teams for the amazing teamwork, knowledge sharing and dedication put in.

"Receiving an award amongst my peers and mentors makes me more thankful than ever. This moment is about visibility and about representation. What and who is seen in the media defines our perception of Nigeria and the world around us.

"My aim has always been to impact humanity positively through innovation and ensure that Nigeria stops being seen as a consumer but as an innovator."

Akindeinde, a University of Lagos and University of Hertfordshire graduate, has over 16 experiences working as a digital developer and entrepreneur. His job experience has been primarily in consumer goods, eBusiness, financial, media and digital sectors. He has been successful in IT, project management, strategy, product and business development, marketing, giving him a vast set of skills.

In 2010, Akindeinde, in a bid to deepen the growth of the music industry in Nigeria and provided a platform for Nigeria artistes to access the global market, co-founded 360nobs.com, a technology driven marketing and entertainment services firm. 360nobs has since become one of Africa's biggest lifestyle and entertainment websites catering to millions of unique visitors monthly.