Nigeria: Sura Traders Serve EKDC Quit Notice

Aggrieved customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKDC), under the aegis of SURA Complex Shop Owners, recently staged a peaceful protest to the office complex of EKDC located at Marina to demand they hands off distribution of electricity to SURA market.

The members who were dressed in all black totted different placards with their grievances well inscribed on it.

They complained that they were tired of the distribution company's power starvation and its monopoly over the distribution of power.

They also alleged that the company has made several efforts to frustrate other options they resorted to in generating stable electricity supply for their businesses.

Speaking to journalists, Mrs. Bunmi Anne Ajayi, Chairman; Association of Shop Owners in SURA Complex said "we are small scale business people, and electricity supply is so crucial to our business.

"In SURA shopping complex we have over 1000 shops, but if you come to the complex now, the complex is half occupied. People have been going out because there is no power to carry out businesses.

"It's is a multi purpose business community where you have printers, people in production and services like legal practitioners etc. So we have people who need constant and regular power supply."

Asked what effort she has made towards reaching out to EKDC about their needs she said "overtime we have realised that in Eko Disco, there is nothing such as customer service.

"The only thing we get from Eko Disco is; pay your bills, if you have outstanding you have to pay it or you are disconnected.

"That is the only conversations we have with Eko Disco. In terms of explaining to them that, how come we have just two hours of power supply, or three hours or some days no power supply at all, there is actually no solution to that."

On the billings, she said, "to us they are outrageous. Just of recent we even tasked ourselves to be able to offset outstanding bills. As at now, there is no effort by EKDC to resolve the matter.

"What we now need is an alternate power supply. In fact, we have gotten a company to do that for us, but through a particular publication, we got to know that EKDC does not want that because they feel it's a threat to their businesses.

"We are business people, we are not politicians. We are ready to do our jobs and do it well, but we need regular and constant supply of electricity.

"We are not against the government, we are customers. We have right to regular and constant uninterrupted power supply, that is our demand and we know, they can't give that.

Also speaking, the assistant financial secretary of the association, Kayode Okunola said " We know according to the laws of this country, Eko Disco does not have private monopoly. Nobody has monopoly to distribute light. So, anybody that is able to distribute quality light to us, we are willing to buy to satisfy our needs.

"As at today, the country generates 7000 megawatts yet discos put together are only able to distribute less than 5000, so why are you fighting what you cannot meet up with?"

Meanwhile, irrespective of the chanting of solidarity songs accompanied with musical instruments such as megaphone, drums and trumpets, the EKDC complex entrance gate remained shut, and all attempts to get EKDC's top managements attention to address the aggrieved members of SURA complex association members were initially denied.

Hours later, a staff of EKDC who identified himself as Akinola Sodiq and claimed to be representing the chief legal officer to EKDC, came out from the office and requested for closed door meeting with five representatives of association, an offer that was strongly objected by members of the group.

It finally took about two hours of waiting, singing from the members before the Managing Director Adeoye Fadeyibi of EKDC finally came downstairs to address the people.

In his address, he said "I apologise for keeping you here longer than planned. I was trying to get some specific facts on what had happened. One of the things we found out obviously is that, you have been disconnected.

"Which was why I was trying to get a specifics of when, and how and under what circumstances it happened. We are law abiding organisation as you know, we operate within an industry that is regulated.

"For us, there are issues that are in court at the moment that you know. I speak on behalf of the board and the management, that there is no intent to create any undue stress on you the customer."

Reacting to the demands of the group which was covered in a letter, which was directly delivered to him he said, "This is the first I am seeing of the letter. It's quite unfortunate, so honestly, empathy is needed, and I definitely have that.

"However, I will correct a few things, for the interest of the general public and to ensure that people are rightfully informed, and not just be populist in our approach to things.

"Up until today, the power and the way it comes to your house, there is a way it comes there, there is a route it takes there, even the people that are coming to give you power, there is a system they have in place.

"To this extent, the letter has being received, and I promise you that I would view it and

I would revert as soon as possible."