27 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eersterust Reservoir Vandalised, City of Tshwane Urges Residents to Use Water Sparingly

The City of Tshwane has condemned the vandalism of the Eersterust reservoir east of Pretoria, and has urged residents in the area to use water sparingly.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said they had discovered that the doors to the reservoir's chamber had been stolen on Thursday.

This had resulted in the flooding of the chamber and an overflow of the reservoir.

"Our team of plumbers, who are on site, had to shut down water supply to the reservoir yesterday in order to carry out urgent repairs to the chamber," he said.

"The team is currently pumping out water from the flooded chamber and further investigation will be conducted to determine if there are other damages."

Mashigo said he was hopeful that the plumbers would be done soon, adding that the main message was that residents should use water sparingly to avoid disruptions.

"The current reservoir level is at about 50% and residents are urged to use water sparingly in order to avoid supply interruption to households," he said.

"The City sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of this repair work. Our plumbers are at the reservoir and they are taking water out of the chamber. We are hoping that they would be done today (Friday)."

Source: News24

