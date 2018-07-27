South Africa: The Year of Everyone Living Dangerously

analysis

A lot has happened since we met in August 2017 to talk - the #GuptaLeaks, the world of media under pressure, and society in turmoil. The year that has passed will one day soon most likely be seen as one of the most consequential in South African history. It was also a year in which media played a central role in guarding the country and its people. So... we're gathering again on 15 August. You really should not miss it.

I'm sitting in a coffee shop in Zlatibor, a magic mountain smack in the middle of Serbia, some 9,000km from home in Cape Town. It's peak summer season: two couples to my right are engaged in deep conversation about local politics while drinking strong black "Turkish" coffees and chain-smoking.

We're indoors, of course.

Next to them, three friends are engaged in an intense conversation. One of them is a famous Serbian poet - people are waving to him, saying their hi's and thank you's for the lifetime of poetry. He was great, a long time ago. Powerful. His poems were national events, sculpted in a beautiful, ancient Serbian language that is these days all but forgotten under the assault of...