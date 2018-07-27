Zimbabwe: In Zimbabwe Elections, International Observers Have a Vital Gatekeeping Role to Play

analysis

The international community needs to take the opportunity to hold Zimbabwe to the strictest standards set out by the Southern African Development Community Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections in Africa and the African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

Since Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power in November 2017, he has been courting the international community to attract foreign investment into Zimbabwe in order to resurrect the country's battered economy. Free, fair and credible elections are critical to convincing investors that the political and human rights landscape in Zimbabwe has improved, and that greater political stability will hopefully lead to more economic certainty and an investor-friendly environment.

The president is undoubtedly aware that international and domestic observers play a role in conveying these messages to the world: he has invited a large contingent of international observers - spanning 46 countries and 15 regional blocs - to observe the 30...