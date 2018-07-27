South Africa: While Ramaphosa Didn't Exactly Rock the Cradle of Humankind, Putin and Modi Feel Snubbed

analysis

Cyril Ramaphosa's virtual journey with his fellow BRICS leaders to the Cradle of Humankind was ruined by a satellite glitch. And some of his peers are reported to be feeling snubbed.

The BRICS summit now under way in Sandton is supposed to be all about harnessing the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" for the benefit of the five BRICS countries.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa must have wished his technicians had just mastered the Third Industrial Revolution when they failed to link him and his fellow BRICS leaders by satellite to the Cradle of Mankind in Sterkfontein on Thursday.

All five leaders - Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Michel Temer - were originally supposed to travel to Maropeng, the Cradle of Mankind, for a retreat after their formal meeting in the Sandton International Convention Centre.

But Ramaphosa announced after his summit meeting with the other four leaders that the visit had been called off for logistical reasons. Officials explained it would have added...