South Africa: Bhisho Court Judgment Makes Infrastructure Part of the Right to Basic Education

analysis

A Bhisho High Court ruling gives effect to government's obligations to provide public school infrastructure. At last, we have an effective road map for improving school infrastructure in South Africa's under-resourced schools.

The judgment handed down in the Bhisho High Court by Acting Judge Nomawabo Msizi earlier this month in the case of Equal Education v Minister of Basic Education (the "Equal Education" case) declared several sections of the Regulations Relating to Minimum Norms and Standards for Public School infrastructure to be inconsistent with the Constitution and the Schools Act and therefore unlawful and invalid.

Once the regulations are amended, it is hoped they will provide an effective road map for improving school infrastructure in South Africa's under-resourced schools.

The judgment also has the potential for significant jurisprudential impact that can be used by civil society advocates leveraging the transformative potential of the unqualified right to basic education in section 29(1)(a) of the Constitution.

This is because the judgment further develops the evolving jurisprudence in respect of the right to...