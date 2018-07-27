South Africa: Ramaphosa Rakes in the Big Investments - but SA's Political Economy and Public Finances Are in Deep Trouble

analysis

There are big numbers, and there are small numbers. And then there's context, although with the 2019 elections steadily approaching, politicians may well just do a number to gain voters' support at the hustings. As American business administration professor Aaron Levenstein said: 'Statistics are like bikinis. What they reveal is suggestive, but what they conceal is vital'.

It looks attractive in the new dawn spin: $20-billion of the $100-billion investment President Cyril Ramaphosa said he'd raise over five years are in the bag, well before even the first year has passed.

What's less clear is what those pledges would actually finance. Energy was mentioned in relation to the Saudi Arabia undertaking but that, like the United Arab Emirates pledge, would be finalised at the investment summit first mentioned by Ramaphosa at his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February, now scheduled for October.

The one-time unionist turned business magnate, politician and now president clearly has a knack for the money stuff. It's a good thing, because public finances are not pretty - from the Budget deficit to...