27 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Rakes in the Big Investments - but SA's Political Economy and Public Finances Are in Deep Trouble

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

There are big numbers, and there are small numbers. And then there's context, although with the 2019 elections steadily approaching, politicians may well just do a number to gain voters' support at the hustings. As American business administration professor Aaron Levenstein said: 'Statistics are like bikinis. What they reveal is suggestive, but what they conceal is vital'.

It looks attractive in the new dawn spin: $20-billion of the $100-billion investment President Cyril Ramaphosa said he'd raise over five years are in the bag, well before even the first year has passed.

What's less clear is what those pledges would actually finance. Energy was mentioned in relation to the Saudi Arabia undertaking but that, like the United Arab Emirates pledge, would be finalised at the investment summit first mentioned by Ramaphosa at his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February, now scheduled for October.

The one-time unionist turned business magnate, politician and now president clearly has a knack for the money stuff. It's a good thing, because public finances are not pretty - from the Budget deficit to...

South Africa

'Serial Rapist' Denies Documentary Claims

A man identified only as David in the BBC documentary My Neighbour - The Rapist has denied the allegations made in the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.