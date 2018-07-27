Zimbabwe: ‪Why Police Prohibition of MDC Alliance Demonstration Is Right and Lawful

analysis

The supreme law of Zimbabwe (Constitution) in S86(2) is very clear that the right to demonstrate is not absolute therefor can be limited whenever necessary.

Section 27 of POSA which empowers Police to temporarily prohibit demonstrations whenever necessary is consistent with the Constitution considering that the losing Alliance is abusing the right to demonstrate and want to abuse that right to disrupt the elections, peace, law and order using violence and anarchy.

The police's decision to temporarily prohibit the planned Alliance demonstration in Harare was lawful. Posa in Section 27(b) allows anyone aggrieved by the police decision to file an urgent appeal at the Harare Magistrates Court. The rule of law is in action.

In former UN secretary general Kofi Annan's words, opposition demands must be reasonable, or they become an impediment to the electoral process.

Yes to Peace, Law and Order. No to Violence, Lawlessness and Disorder which the Alliance of Anarchists is plotting!

ED Pfee!

Cde Jones Musara is a Political Analyst based in Canada