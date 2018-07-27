26 July 2018

Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ‪Why Police Prohibition of MDC Alliance Demonstration Is Right and Lawful

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cassidy Wehondo/Zanu-PF Youth League
Jones Musara (file photo).
analysis By Jones Musara

The supreme law of Zimbabwe (Constitution) in S86(2) is very clear that the right to demonstrate is not absolute therefor can be limited whenever necessary.

Section 27 of POSA which empowers Police to temporarily prohibit demonstrations whenever necessary is consistent with the Constitution considering that the losing Alliance is abusing the right to demonstrate and want to abuse that right to disrupt the elections, peace, law and order using violence and anarchy.

The police's decision to temporarily prohibit the planned Alliance demonstration in Harare was lawful. Posa in Section 27(b) allows anyone aggrieved by the police decision to file an urgent appeal at the Harare Magistrates Court. The rule of law is in action.

In former UN secretary general Kofi Annan's words, opposition demands must be reasonable, or they become an impediment to the electoral process.

Yes to Peace, Law and Order. No to Violence, Lawlessness and Disorder which the Alliance of Anarchists is plotting!

ED Pfee!

Cde Jones Musara is a Political Analyst based in Canada

Zimbabwe

Is Electoral Commission Ready for Polls?

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says its modalities are now in place ahead of the 2018 harmonised polls set for Monday… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.