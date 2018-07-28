28 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Shot Dead in South Africa

The Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the killing of Chibuzo Nwankwo, a 42-year-old member from Enugu State.

The community said that Mr Nwankwo's death brings to 121 the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa since January 2016.

Habib Miller, the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, confirmed the killing to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Pretoria on Saturday.

According to him, the victim was shot in the early hours of Friday at a local bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, following a disagreement with an unknown person.

"The deceased, a patron of the bar, got drunk and started harassing a female worker.

"Information available to the union said that Nwankwo was chased out by security personnel, but he kept on coming back; became very aggressive and rude before the ugly incident occurred," he said.

Mr Miller said that the South African police later intervened and arrested the murder suspect.

"A murder case has been opened and investigation has started. We call on Nigerians to be calm and allow the law to take its course," Mr Miller said.

He said the union was against at any form of violence, adding that it would monitor the case to ensure that justice prevailed.

