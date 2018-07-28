Nigeria: Emirates Airline Announces Special Offer for Nigerian Families

Emirates Airline has introduced a unique offer for Nigerian families travelling in an Economy Class from Lagos and Abuja to Dubai. The offer lasts for a limited period, which allows passengers' bookings between July 19, 2018 and August 3, 2018.

The special offer under the theme: ' Kids Fly for Free,' allows children below the age of 12 accompanied by two adults to travel for free. According to the award winning international airline, families who want to experience Dubai during the summer time can take advantage of the package which costs $2, 685 for two adults and one child travelling from Lagos.

On the other hand, cost of two adults and one child travelling from Abuja is $2, 583. Travel must however, take place between July 19, 2018 and September 15, 2018. Explaining further Emirates stated that "families can also enjoy a range of family friendly products and services to make their family trip even more comfortable and convenient with special family check-in desks, complimentary strollers at Dubai International airport, priority boarding across all airports, kids meals and toys and dedicated children in-flight entertainment, including a collection of Disney movies, the latest kids TV shows and popular cartoons."On all Emirates' flights, the airline promised that customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, which offers over 3,500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games.

Meanwhile, Dubai provides a great escape for visitors. Its year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings offers something for the whole family. Some of the interesting places visitors can visit include, Theme Parks IMG World of Adventures, Wild Wadi Waterpark and Dubai Park and Resorts - the largest integrated theme park destination in the region, featuring Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks, Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park.

Other attractions in the city include the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, traditional souks and the clear water beaches of the Arabian Gulf.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers would experience Emirates' multinational cabin crew, while enjoying a chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary beverages.

Emirates flies 14 times a week from Lagos to Dubai and four times a week from Abuja to Dubai.