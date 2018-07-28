26 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Remands Ex-President Obasanjo's in-Law, Abebe for Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olugbenga Soyele

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Thursday remanded John Abebe, a younger brother of the late former First Lady, Stella Obasanjo in prison for alleged forgery and fraud.

Justice Dada ordered that Abebe be kept at the Ikoyi prisons pending the hearing and determination of his bail application after he was arraigned before her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four count charge of forgery and Fraud.

The commission alleged that Abebe "knowingly forged" a November 30, 1995 letter written by BP Exploration Nigeria Limited to Inducon (Nigeria) Ltd.

The EFCC also maintained that the businessman illegally inserted into page 2 of the said letter "the following words: Also note that the 'Buy-Out Option' only applies to the pre-production stage of the NPIA. The $4m buy-out is thus irrelevant from production of Oil in any of our fields."

The anti-graft agency further claimed that the accused persons also attempted to pervert the course of justice by tendering the allegedly forged November 30, 1995 letter "as a fabricated evidence" in court, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/224/2010 between Dr. John Abebe, Inducon Nigeria Limited and Statoil Nigeria Limited.

The commission also accused the Lagos based businessman of making an attempt to mislead the court by using fabricated evidence contrary to Section 120 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap C17, Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2003.

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo told the court that accused person offences violated Section 126 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap C17 and Section 467 of the Criminal Code Cap C17, Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2003.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Dada will on August 2 hear the bail application of the accused person.

Nigeria

Emergency Situations - How Prepared Are Nigerians, Safety Agencies?

In everyday activities, Nigerians are confronted with emergency situations like inferno, building collapse, road… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.