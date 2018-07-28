28 July 2018

South Africa: Family of Four Killed in Horror Durban Crash

A family of four died, and two other men were injured in a collision in Central Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

The mother and father were in their 50s, and their son and daughter were in their late 20s to early 30s, said Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The accident occurred at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Anton Lembede streets just after 02:00.

Jamieson said the family's vehicle collided with another car before both the vehicles left the roadway and crashed into a fast food outlet on the side of the road.

One of the cars came to rest on its roof, Jamieson said.

Three of the family members were found dead at the scene. One was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

"Advanced life support paramedics worked to try and stabilise her, however, the patient went into cardiac arrest and despite resuscitation efforts was declared deceased on the scene," said Jamieson.

He said a father and son who were in the other vehicle involved in the collision were also injured. They were stabilised on scene.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the collision were unknown at this stage, and police were investigating.

Police were not immediately available for comment to News24.

