28 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Search Begins for Little Queen of Emerald Nigeria Pageant 2018

Great Emerald Multi Services, a beauty pageant platform for raising beauty queen ambassadors to champion campaign against cervical cancer has called for entries into its inaugural Little Queen of Emerald Nigeria 2018 edition.

According to the Project Director of the organisation, Uche Okafor, entry for the inaugural edition tagged, "Be Your Voice Edition" has opened for young, bold, intelligent and smart girls ranging from 7 to 11 years who will contest for the crown.

Okafor said the Little Queen of Emerald edition is to raise young beauty queen who will lead awareness campaign against Sexual and Emotional Child Abuse that is growing at alarming rate in the country.

He explained that the vision for the project was the brainchild of the reigning Queen of Emerald Nigeria 2018, Miss. Faith Efe.

He said the platform would serve as a channel for educating children as well as parents on the danger while highlighting necessary safety measures to deploy and combat it.

Okafor stated that the reigning Queen is calling on activists, human right organisations and individuals who are passionate about the girl child to help make the country safer for them.

He said successful participants go home with mouth watering cash prizes as well as receive ambassadorial certification.

To participate, interested individuals should visit www.littlequeenofemeraldng.com.ng for registration.

