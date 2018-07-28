28 July 2018

Nigeria Customs Intercepts Imported Military Hardware

The Nigeria Customs has seized military hardware allegedly imported into Nigeria illegally.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Joseph Attah, the Customs said it "seized a Container NO-MRSU 3040288 found to carry military hard wears along Aba- Port Harcourt road."

"The container was taken to Owerri where proper examination was carried out in the presence of the representative of the owner which revealed the followings:

1. Eleven (11) bales containing new sets of sawn military camouflage. Each bale contain 400 pairs of sawn military camouflage.

2. Fifteen (15) cartons containing Altama combat boots. Each carton contains 20 pears.

3. Some sacks of made up garment.

4. Seven (7) wooden furniture kitchen cabinets.

5. Three hundred and thirty seven (337) packs of new foreign tiles. Made in china.

6. Twenty seven (27) medical equipment. Made in china.

7. Thirty four (34) rolls of water hose. Made in china.

8. Some household items.

"Comptroller in charge of FOU, Zone C, Ahmed Azarema, said the owner's representative has been detained while investigation to get all those connected to this criminality has already commenced."

