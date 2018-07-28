Nigeria: Nimasa Set to Boost Operations in Eastern Ports

Calabar — Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other stakeholders have commenced process of re-engineering the operational efficiency of the Eastern ports and by extension the Nigerian maritime domain.

The Nigerian maritime domain in the Niger Delta region is vastly endowed with huge maritime resources which include crude Oil, abundant mangrove forests, marshes, natural gas, tar sands and sea grasses, but the country is yet to maximize them for economic development and wealth creation.

In a keynote address at the 2nd Stakeholders Interactive Session on the theme, 'Harnessing Maritime Potentials in an Untapped Environmental: Opportunities, Threats and the Role of Government' in Calabar recently, the Director General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside said the performance of the Eastern Ports comprising Onne and Calabar has been very poor adding that it must be active so as to create free access to the movement of human and natural resources.