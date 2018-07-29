Nigeria: Davido, Wizkid Run Neck On Neck On Afrimma Nominees' List

African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) has released the full nominees list for the 5th edition of the award that celebrates African stars in entertainment and sports.

Ahead of the event scheduled to hold on October 7, at the House of Blues, Dallas, Texas, AFRIMMA has released the nominees list for the 2018 awards.

Nigerian artistes, Davido and Wizkid are up against each other in three categories as the superstars were both nominated in the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male West Africa categories respectively.

Other Artistes that were also nominated for the prestigious award are Tiwa Savage for Best Female West Africa, Mayokun for Best Newcomer, Yemi Alade for Best Live Act and many others.