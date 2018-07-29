Nigeria: IAAF Boss, Coe, Mutola, Others Arrive for CAA Asaba 2018

The creme-de-la-creme of African and world athletics, and other sporting legends would arrive in the country today, as the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships, tagged CAA Asaba 2018 gets underway at the newly-completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, from August 1-5.

Among those, which the Delta State capital would play host to today are, former African and world champion in 800m, Maria Mutola, fondly called 'Mozambique Express' during her active days.

The Head of Media and Publicity for CAA Asaba 2018, Olukayode Thomas, told The Guardian, yesterday, that Mutola would arrive alongside the president of world's athletics governing body, IAAF, Sebastian Coe, and about 11 other officials.

Others expected at the championships are former hurdler and Olympic gold medalist, Nawal El Moutawakel, Kenya's David Rudisha, and Hicham El Guerrouj.

In the course of the championships, top athletes and officials would be inducted into the CAA Hall of fame. They include, Ethiopians Tirunesh Dibaba, Mesert Defar, world record holder and champion, Genzebe Dibaba, Olympics and world champion, Almaz Ayana, as well as Kenenisa Bekele, a legend and world record holder in road races and marathon.

The South Africa's duo of Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk, both Olympics and world Champions, are also to be inducted alongside Nigeria's Olusoji Fasuba and Blessing Okagbare among others.

Former Confederation of African Football President, Issa Hayatou and his wife will be in the city for the championships. Hayatou's successor in CAF, Ahmad Ahmad, is also expected in Asaba for the athletics fiesta.