Nigeria: Asaba 2018 Aac - Bring Ogba Back to AFN, Athletes, Coaches Cry Out

WITH only a few days to the start of the African Athletics Championships in Asaba Delta State, Nigerian athletes are clamouring for the return of Solomon Ogba as the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Reports from the camp of the athletes in Ozoro stated that the athletes are getting increasingly frustrated with developments in their sport following the "election" of Ibrahim Gusau as president of the Federation.

The build up the championships was marred with protest by the athletes who were demanding for a better welfare, which the AFN board has promised to address. But in reaction outspoken coach, Gabriel Opuana said the present board need to be sacked.

"Nothing is happening to keep athletes busy. An athlete will train, looking forward to a competition, only to be told the expected competition has been postponed.

"Athletes and coaches go back to train with the high expectations of competing in few weeks, only to be told the meet has been postponed again. Athletes and coaches are crying, due to the way Gusau has chosen to run the federation. For the fear of being victimized, most athletes chose to be silent. Enough is enough"

Former 400m runner and member of the present board Gadzama Wadzani Tafida added: "AFN need new members and the old ones must leave including myself. "Most of our board members are shameless. I urge athletes to call for our expulsion from ever representing the sport."