29 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria's Research and Development Results Are Inferior - Onu

By Joke Falaju

Abuja — The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said commercialisation of research and development results have not been successful because of low quality of works emanating from Nigerian universities and research institutes.

Onu said this in Abuja during the public presentation of the Guidelines on Commercialisation of Research and Development (R&D) results and inventions.

He blamed other factors responsible for the non-commercialisation of Nigeria R&D results to include "weak intellectual property culture among Nigerian scientists and researchers, as well as inefficient management of intellectual property assets."

"Research results' commercialisation has not been quite successful in Nigeria due to weak intellectual property culture among Nigerian scientists and researchers, low quality of R&D results and inventions emanating from our universities and research institutes, as well as inefficient management of intellectual property assets among others," he said.

He noted that the process of taking R&D results from the laboratory to the market place is very complex and requires skills and expertise of different professionals, as well as capital to achieve meaningful R&D commercialisation to realise some socio-economic and developmental objectives.

