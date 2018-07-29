29 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bayelsa - Community Petitions Dickson Over Looming Chieftaincy Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Osahon

Yenagoa — Unless something urgent is done to address the problems, the chieftaincy tussle between two warring groups in oil-rich Okoroma community, Nembe local government council of Bayelsa State, might lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Indigenes of the community, who started fleeing last Friday out of fear, appealed to Governor Seriake Dickson to intervene in the tussle, which has torn the clan apart.

The indigenes, under the aegis of Okoroma Patriotic Movement (OPM), contended that if urgent action was not taken to resolve the crisis, the area risked imminent implosion.

In a petition to Governor Dickson by its President, Mr. Nyenye Matthias, OPM said the crisis surrounding the stool of the Obanobhan of Okoroma had torn the clan apart.

He said Okoroma Clan of Chiefs, which is part of the traditional stool of the Okoroma clan in Nembe, had been engulfed in crisis fuelled by some disgruntled elements, allegedly acting on instructions from the office of the Deputy Governor of the state.

Nigeria

New Findings on Smuggled 27 Dead Cows

Fresh facts have emerged about the 27 dead cows smuggled into Rivers State from Adamawa State. The Guardian gathered… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.