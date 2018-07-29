29 July 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Scores Abandon ED Rally

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's final campaign rally ahead of tomorrow's elections was yesterday marred by a walkout by Zanu PF supporters before he could finish delivering his campaign speech.

The supporters, many of them bussed from outside Harare, started rushing to exit points while Mnangagwa was midway through his speech.

However, police and national youth service graduates known as Green Bombers, refused to open the gates.

In videos that went viral on social media, the impatient Zanu PF supporters could be heard hurling insults at the youths, demanding to be allowed to leave the National Sports Stadium.

The Zanu PF supporters shouted "you are taking us for granted" as they advanced towards the barricaded gates.

After some brief resistance, the youths gave in and hundreds of people started streaming out of the stadium.

Some headed to buses and lorries that were parked outside the stadium.

Prior to the rally, Zanu PF had said the president would be delivering a "victory speech", but the event was poorly subscribed.

A number of rallies addressed by Mnangagwa around the country ended in similar fashion, with the biggest walkout happening in Marondera.

Addressing yesterday's rally, Mnangagwa warned election observers that they would be kicked out of the country if they meddled in the election process.

"I want to tell observers that they should do what they came to Zimbabwe for," he said.

" They should not meddle in the internal politics of this country, the airport is there, they will leave."

In 2002, former president Robert Mugabe expelled European Union (EU) monitors after they raised red flags over Zimbabwe's electoral processes.

The expulsion of the monitors triggered Zimbabwe's isolation by the international community over alleged electoral fraud and human rights violations.

Mnangagwa this year invited the EU to observe the elections saying he was ready to return Zimbabwe to democracy after taking over from Mugabe in November last year following a military takeover of government.

Yesterday, the Zanu PF leader said he was confident of winning tomorrow's presidential elections.

"Come Monday, Zimbabwe is born afresh. On Monday, this coming Monday, we will win elections. We are voting for the future, we are not voting for today or tomorrow, we are voting for generations to come. Together, we will build a new Zimbabwe for all," Mnangagwa said,

He said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) must resist demands by the opposition over the transparency of tomorrow's elections.

"No political party can give instructions to Zec, not even government, because the constitution provides that they must be independent," Mnangagwa said.

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has accused Zec of trying to engineer a Mnangagwa victory through various underhand tactics.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Vs Mnangagwa - 'It Is a David / Goliath Affair'

Nelson Chamisa steps down from the podium. The crowd is still cheering. Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.