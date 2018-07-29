29 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerians in South Africa Want Speedy Implementation of 10-Year Passport Validity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The Nigerian Union in South Africa has called for speedy implementation of the 10-year validity period for Nigerian passport which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammed Babandede on Thursday announced that President Buhari had approved the extension of validity of Nigeria's international passport from five to 10 years.

The union's president, Adetola Olubajo, in a statement, said his association had in the past written to the Federal Government to extend the validity period of the passport to 10 years.

The union commended the President for the initiative and called for safeguards against exploitation of Nigerians most especially those in the Diaspora.

Nigeria

7 Months to Elections - Number of Presidential Aspirants Hits 46

With barely 200 days to next year's general elections, the political chessboard is replete with twists and turns, even… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.