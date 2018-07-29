Nigerians in South Africa Want Speedy Implementation of 10-Year Passport Validity

The Nigerian Union in South Africa has called for speedy implementation of the 10-year validity period for Nigerian passport which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammed Babandede on Thursday announced that President Buhari had approved the extension of validity of Nigeria's international passport from five to 10 years.

The union's president, Adetola Olubajo, in a statement, said his association had in the past written to the Federal Government to extend the validity period of the passport to 10 years.

The union commended the President for the initiative and called for safeguards against exploitation of Nigerians most especially those in the Diaspora.