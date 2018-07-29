29 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Tambuwal May Dump APC Tomorrow

By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — There are strong indications that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State may return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between now and Monday.

A reliable source privy to the Governor's planned defection confided in Daily Trust on Sunday that the Governor, 23 members of the House of Assembly and some leaders of APC have met and resolved to leave the party.

The meeting, he said, was convened at the government house on Thursday and that it was attended by leaders of the party from the 23 local government areas of the state, including the party's state executive committee members.

The meeting was said to have started at about 12 midnight and lasted till 6am on Friday.

