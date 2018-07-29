29 July 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Undenge Languishes in Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Laiton

JAILED former Energy minister Samuel Undenge will have to endure another weekend behind bars after his application seeking to overturn both his conviction and four-year jail term was postponed to Wednesday.

The postponement followed an application by prosecutor Edmore Makoto, who told High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had received the former minister's application late on Thursday.

"The state is applying for the matter to be postponed to August 1, 2018 to enable it to prepare a response," he said.

"The reason being that I received the application late and have not had enough time to peruse the voluminous court record of proceedings."

In response, Undenge's lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, said although he was ready to proceed with the matter, he was not opposed to the application by the state.

However, he said he needed assurance from the state that it would file its response by Tuesday.

In his bail pending appeal application, Undenge said Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa and broadcaster Oscar Pambuka used him in their plot to defraud the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $12 000.

Undenge said Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya misdirected himself when he convicted him of the offence "for merely signing a letter that was dictated to him by Pambuka and Maziwisa" on behalf of their company, Fruitful Communications.

The former minister said Mujaya also erred in ignoring that the letter, which formed the basis of his conviction, was motivated by Pambuka, Maziwisa and Fruitful Communications with the intention to defraud the power company.

It was the state's case that sometime in January 2016, Maziwisa and Pambuka took a letter to ZPC from Undenge, directing the power utility to work with their firm at intervals of six months per engagement.

Following Undenge's letter, the power company engaged the pair.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Vs Mnangagwa - 'It Is a David / Goliath Affair'

Nelson Chamisa steps down from the podium. The crowd is still cheering. Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.