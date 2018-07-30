Photo: allafrica.com

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

THE ruling Zanu PF party hit back at its former leader Robert Mugabe Sunday, describing the 94-year-old as "a vulnerable old under the thump of a younger and controlling wife".

This was after the veteran leader broke his silence over Monday's election and denounced the party he helped found while backing opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mugabe called a press conference at his private Harare home on the eve of the crunch vote and openly expressed hope that Zanu PF loses the election.

Responding in a statement Sunday evening; the ruling party said; "Power was not his (Mugabe) to give, appoint or anoint.

"Power belongs to the people of Zimbabwe who are going to give it as they see fit in the next few hours."

Mugabe was deposed as party leader last November and also resigned as State president in a military led operation he again condemned as a coup on Sunday.

He revealed that he planned to resign a party congress due in December 2017, and had intimated to regional leaders that his preference for successor was then defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi.

This was in response to claims that he was preparing the way for his wife Grace to take over after him.

Former president Robert Mugabe in Harare on Sunday

But Zanu PF said there was no party resolution regarding Sekeramayi.

"By the time he (Mugabe) resigned, his coercive instruments had already engineered resolutions for his wife to vice President of the Country in less than four weeks," the party statement read.

"There was no resolution about Dr Sekeramayi and Zanu PF is not interested in this Divide & Conquer mischief.

At that time, the aged leader was no longer mentally and physically fit to run the country.

"Mugabe's age and health were failing him leading to total disorientation to an extent he was not clear about which year, time or place it was.

"He was not aware of what he had read or not, what had been discussed or not, leading and all other issues of State that needed one to have the presence of mind to execute as CEO of our country.

"He was now a millstone on the necks of the people of Zimbabwe and an embarrassment at international get-togethers."

The party added; The country has moved on, and is on the brink of a very momentous occasion on which the people are going to make their free leadership choice.

"Zanu PF reminds the people of Zimbabwe that together their Voice is the Voice of God. They are throes of big things and should not be distracted by old news."