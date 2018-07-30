29 July 2018

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa - a Vote for Chamisa Is a Vote for Mugabe - MDC Alliance Says ED Desperate

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa
By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused former boss Robert Mugabe of trying to sneak back into power using opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa was responding after Mugabe broke his silence regarding Monday's key general election to announce he is backing the opposition leader.

"I will not vote for my tormentors," Mugabe told local and international media at his private Borrowdale home on Sunday.

The 94-year-old leader denied speculation that he was financially backing Chamisa's campaign and that he has held meetings with the MDC-T leader.

He however, indicated that he would want to meet the youthful politician if he wins the elections.

Promptly responding via a social media video; Mnangagwa warned that any vote for Chamisa would likely return Mugabe to power.

The former strongman was toppled by a military revolt last November after ruling Zimbabwe with an iron fist since independence in 1980.

"Now that is it clear to all that Chamisa has forged a deal with Mugabe we can no longer believe that his intentions are to transform Zimbabwe and rebuild our nation," said Mnangagwa.

"The choice is clear you either vote for Mugabe under the guise of Chamisa or you vote for a new Zimbabwe under my leadership and Zanu PF.

"Real change is coming we should all be part of it. God Bless Zimbabwe."

Chamisa's team dismissed Mnangagwa's charge as the antics of a desperate man.

"Mnangagwa suddenly has realized that he is not going to win the election but what President Chamisa is going to do is to fight," Chamisa's spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda told NewZimbabwe.com.

"Mnangagwa knows that the people of Zimbabwe have made their choice. We are pleased that ED has finally noticed he has lost this election.

"He has finally come to terms with it with a heavy heart. We feel sorry for his desperation."

