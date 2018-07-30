IN a development that could be viewed with suspicion, especially by the opposition, President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday promoted more than 600 police officers.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba the promotions are described as routine.

However, the come on the eve of an election said to be a hard-to-call contest between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

According to a police statement, Mnangagwa promoted the officers to the ranks of Inspector, Chief Inspector, Superintendent, Chief Superintendent, Assistant Commissioner, Senior Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

"Among those promoted is Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba who has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner General.

"Prior to his appointment Deputy Commissioner General Mutamba was head of Criminal Investigations Department," the statement said showing praises on Mutamba.

Eight top cops have also been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, 15 senior officers to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, 33 to Chief Superintendent, 71 (superintendent), 182 (Chief Inspector) and 350 to the rank of inspector.

"The promotion procedures are conducted as a regular exercise in the service and are aimed at motivating and rewarding officers who are hard-working, and they are based on merit.

"This is a culmination of a promotion process that started in April 2018, which also witnessed the promotion of junior members on 11 July 2018," Charamba said. Police were viewed with disdain as Mnangagwa took over power using the military in November last year following then president Robert Mugabe's resignation.

The military and the army also recently got higher salary adjustments than their counterparts in the civil service.