29 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Embittered Alikiba's Ex Resurfaces, Says She Can't Stand Hearing the Musician's Name

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

The ex-girlfriend of bongo flava star Alikiba, Jokate Kidoti, has resurfaced months after the singer's wedding and she says she wants nothing to do with the musician.

While making her first public appearance this week after a very long time, a seemingly embittered Jokate sought to set the records straight regarding his relationship with Alikiba.

"I don't need you to mention Alikiba's name. If you want us to have a conversation, ask anything and everything you want to know without mentioning him," she said at a friend's party.

Jokate also declined to respond to queries over her rumoured pregnancy with Alikiba's child.

"I won't answer that question, and kindly let the social media buzz be," she snapped.

For more than two years, the top Tanzanian model and actress had been rumored to be secretly dating Alikiba.

ALIKIBA'S WEDDING

Despite the two not confirming if indeed they were dating, many believed they were truly an item.

On several occasions, they were spotted hanging out together and even made appearances together in some events.

Pictures of the two getting cozy during the time they were together also found their way into social media.

It was even once reported that Alikiba's mother kept nagging him to marry Jokate.

However, the two went separate ways after it emerged that Alikiba was planing to marry Amina Rakesh from Mombasa, who is now his wife.

Jokate went underground immediately Alikiba walked Amina down the aisle with her absence on social media (she has more than 3 million followers on Instagram) raising many eyebrows.

Tanzania

Gor Mahia Look to Finish the CAF Job in Dar

Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will set one foot in the quarter finals of the CAF Confederations Cup… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.