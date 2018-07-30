Kenya: Lupita, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Top Kenyan List of Afrimma Awards Nominees

Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o is the surprise nominee in the final shortlist of this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) Awards.
Lupita has been nominated in The Afrimma Achievers' Awards, which is a new category that is up for grabs for the very first time this year.
The fifth edition of the prestigious award, which honours the best acts from Africa, is due in October in Dallas, Texas in the USA.
Several other Kenyan artistes have been nominated in different categories, most notably Sauti Sol, Victoria Kimani, Akothee and Gloria Muliro.
The Afrimma Achiever Awards seeks to reward achieving personality in the wider field of entertainment and sports.
KENYAN NOMINEES
In its first edition, Lupita will go head to head with South African comedian Trevor Noah among other notable nominees.
Among the Kenyan nominees, Sauti Sol have been listed in three categories; 'Best Male East Africa', 'Best African Group', and 'Best Live Act' while rapper Khaligraph Jones has two nominations for 'Best Male East Africa' and Best Rap Act.
Other local celebrities who were nominated include, Nyashinski, Victoria Kimani, Akothe, Gloria Muliro, Willy Paul, Papa Dennis and Arrow Boy.
Also in the running in various categories are top acts in the continent including Nigerians Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Mr Eazi and Tanzanian bongo artiste Alikiba.
Here are the nominees lists in selected categories:
Artist of the Year
Davido - Nigeria
Diamond Platnumz - Tanzania
Fally Ipupa - Congo
Wizkid - Nigeria
Cassper Nyovest - South Africa
Nasty C - South Africa
Flavour - Nigeria
Sarkodie - Ghana
MHD - Senegal/Gambia
Mafikizolo - South Africa
Best Male East Africa
Eddy Kenzo - Uganda
Diamond Platnumz - Tanzania
Harmonize - Tanzania
Ommy Dimpoz - Tanzania
Sauti Sol - Kenya
Khaligraph Jones - Kenya
Ali Kiba - Tanzania
Bebe Cool - Uganda
Nyashinski - Kenya
Juma Jux - Tanzania
Best Female East Africa
Victoria Kimani - Kenya
Vanessa Mdee - Tanzania
Leyla Kayondo - Uganda
Knowles Butera - Rwanda
Rema - Uganda
Akothee - Kenya
Nandy - Tanzania
Sheebah Karungi - Uganda
Juliana Kanyomozi - Uganda
Charly & Nina - Rwanda
Best African Group
Sauti Sol - Kenya
Mafikizolo - South Africa
Toofan - Togo
B26 - Angola
Mi Casa - South Africa
R2bees - Ghana
X-Maleya - Cameroon
Bracket - Nigeria
Navy Kenzo - Tanzania
Fancy Gadam - Ghana
Best Gospel
Frank Edwards - Nigeria
Gloria Muliro - Kenya
Beejay Sax - Nigeria
Papa Dennis - Kenya
Miguel Buila - Angola
Joe Mettle - Ghana
Icha Chavons - Congo
Willy Paul - Kenya
Nikkie Laoye - Nigeria
Winnie Mashaba - South Africa
Best Newcomer
Mayorkun - Nigeria
Kuami Eugene - Ghana
Distruction Boyz - South Africa
King Promise - Ghana
Tenor - Cameroon
Dice Ailes - Nigeria
Ykee Benda - Uganda
Arrow Boy - Kenya
Neru Americano - Angola
Afro B - Ivory Coast
Best Live Act
Flavour - Nigeria
Ali Kiba - Tanzania
Sauti Sol - Kenya
Stonebwoy - Ghana
Sidiki Diabate - Mali
Yemi Alade - Nigeria
Becca - Ghana
Burnaboy - Nigeria
Fally Ipupa - Congo
Jah Prayzah - Zimbabwe
Best DJ Africa
DJ Spinall - Nigeria
DJ Joe MFalme - Kenya
DJ Black Coffee - South Africa
DJ Cuppy - Nigeria
DJ Dollar - Senegal
DJ D-Ommy - Tanzania
DJ Helio Baiano - Angola
DJ Crème Delacreme - Kenya
DJ Slim - Ghana
DJ Neptune - Nigeria
Best Rap Act
Shane Eagle - South Africa
Olamide - Nigeria
Zoro - Nigeria
Sarkodie - Ghana
Tha Dogg - Namibia
Casper Nyovest - South Africa
MHD - Senegal
Phyno - Nigeria
Nasty C - South Africa
Khaligraph Jones - Kenya
Best Collaboration
Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid - 'Ma Lo'
Diamond Platnumz ft Neyo - 'African Beauty'
Duncan Mighty x Wizkid - 'Fake Love'
Heavy K ft Bucie, Wokwazi - 'Inde'
Nasty C ft Runtown - 'Said'
Kwesta ft Wale - 'Spirit'
Fally Ipupa ft Kebzla & Naza - 'Mannequin'
Major Lazer ft Dj Maphorisa, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna - 'Particular'
Nsoki ft Rayvanny - 'African Sunrise'
Dj Spinall ft Wizkid - 'Nowo'
Song of The Year
Wizkid - 'Soco'
Big Shaq - 'Man's Not Hot'
Davido - 'FIA'
Distruction Boyz - 'Omunye'
Diamond Platnumz ft Omarion - 'African Beauty'
Afro B - 'Joanna (Drogba)'
Nasty C & Runtown - 'Said'
Duncan Mighty ft Wizkid - 'Fake Love'
Major Lazer & Dj Maphoriza ft Ice Prince, Nasty C, Patoranking & Jidenna - 'Particular'
Harmonize ft Diamond Platnumz - 'Kwangaru'
AFRIMMA Achievers Award
Luol Deng - South Sudan
Trevor Noah - South Africa
Lupita Nyong'o - Kenya
Fatma Samoura - Senegal
Kamaru Usman - Nigeria
Serge Ibaka - Congo
Bismack Biyombo - DRC
D. J Mbenga - Congo DRC
Nigerian Bobsled Team
Djimon Honsou - Benin