Kenya: Lupita, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Top Kenyan List of Afrimma Awards Nominees

Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o is the surprise nominee in the final shortlist of this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) Awards.

Lupita has been nominated in The Afrimma Achievers' Awards, which is a new category that is up for grabs for the very first time this year.

The fifth edition of the prestigious award, which honours the best acts from Africa, is due in October in Dallas, Texas in the USA.

Several other Kenyan artistes have been nominated in different categories, most notably Sauti Sol, Victoria Kimani, Akothee and Gloria Muliro.

The Afrimma Achiever Awards seeks to reward achieving personality in the wider field of entertainment and sports.

KENYAN NOMINEES

In its first edition, Lupita will go head to head with South African comedian Trevor Noah among other notable nominees.

Among the Kenyan nominees, Sauti Sol have been listed in three categories; 'Best Male East Africa', 'Best African Group', and 'Best Live Act' while rapper Khaligraph Jones has two nominations for 'Best Male East Africa' and Best Rap Act.

Other local celebrities who were nominated include, Nyashinski, Victoria Kimani, Akothe, Gloria Muliro, Willy Paul, Papa Dennis and Arrow Boy.

Also in the running in various categories are top acts in the continent including Nigerians Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Mr Eazi and Tanzanian bongo artiste Alikiba.

Here are the nominees lists in selected categories:

Artist of the Year

Davido - Nigeria

Diamond Platnumz - Tanzania

Fally Ipupa - Congo

Wizkid - Nigeria

Cassper Nyovest - South Africa

Nasty C - South Africa

Flavour - Nigeria

Sarkodie - Ghana

MHD - Senegal/Gambia

Mafikizolo - South Africa

Best Male East Africa

Eddy Kenzo - Uganda

Diamond Platnumz - Tanzania

Harmonize - Tanzania

Ommy Dimpoz - Tanzania

Sauti Sol - Kenya

Khaligraph Jones - Kenya

Ali Kiba - Tanzania

Bebe Cool - Uganda

Nyashinski - Kenya

Juma Jux - Tanzania

Best Female East Africa

Victoria Kimani - Kenya

Vanessa Mdee - Tanzania

Leyla Kayondo - Uganda

Knowles Butera - Rwanda

Rema - Uganda

Akothee - Kenya

Nandy - Tanzania

Sheebah Karungi - Uganda

Juliana Kanyomozi - Uganda

Charly & Nina - Rwanda

Best African Group

Sauti Sol - Kenya

Mafikizolo - South Africa

Toofan - Togo

B26 - Angola

Mi Casa - South Africa

R2bees - Ghana

X-Maleya - Cameroon

Bracket - Nigeria

Navy Kenzo - Tanzania

Fancy Gadam - Ghana

Best Gospel

Frank Edwards - Nigeria

Gloria Muliro - Kenya

Beejay Sax - Nigeria

Papa Dennis - Kenya

Miguel Buila - Angola

Joe Mettle - Ghana

Icha Chavons - Congo

Willy Paul - Kenya

Nikkie Laoye - Nigeria

Winnie Mashaba - South Africa

Best Newcomer

Mayorkun - Nigeria

Kuami Eugene - Ghana

Distruction Boyz - South Africa

King Promise - Ghana

Tenor - Cameroon

Dice Ailes - Nigeria

Ykee Benda - Uganda

Arrow Boy - Kenya

Neru Americano - Angola

Afro B - Ivory Coast

Best Live Act

Flavour - Nigeria

Ali Kiba - Tanzania

Sauti Sol - Kenya

Stonebwoy - Ghana

Sidiki Diabate - Mali

Yemi Alade - Nigeria

Becca - Ghana

Burnaboy - Nigeria

Fally Ipupa - Congo

Jah Prayzah - Zimbabwe

Best DJ Africa

DJ Spinall - Nigeria

DJ Joe MFalme - Kenya

DJ Black Coffee - South Africa

DJ Cuppy - Nigeria

DJ Dollar - Senegal

DJ D-Ommy - Tanzania

DJ Helio Baiano - Angola

DJ Crème Delacreme - Kenya

DJ Slim - Ghana

DJ Neptune - Nigeria

Best Rap Act

Shane Eagle - South Africa

Olamide - Nigeria

Zoro - Nigeria

Sarkodie - Ghana

Tha Dogg - Namibia

Casper Nyovest - South Africa

MHD - Senegal

Phyno - Nigeria

Nasty C - South Africa

Khaligraph Jones - Kenya

Best Collaboration

Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid - 'Ma Lo'

Diamond Platnumz ft Neyo - 'African Beauty'

Duncan Mighty x Wizkid - 'Fake Love'

Heavy K ft Bucie, Wokwazi - 'Inde'

Nasty C ft Runtown - 'Said'

Kwesta ft Wale - 'Spirit'

Fally Ipupa ft Kebzla & Naza - 'Mannequin'

Major Lazer ft Dj Maphorisa, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna - 'Particular'

Nsoki ft Rayvanny - 'African Sunrise'

Dj Spinall ft Wizkid - 'Nowo'

Song of The Year

Wizkid - 'Soco'

Big Shaq - 'Man's Not Hot'

Davido - 'FIA'

Distruction Boyz - 'Omunye'

Diamond Platnumz ft Omarion - 'African Beauty'

Afro B - 'Joanna (Drogba)'

Nasty C & Runtown - 'Said'

Duncan Mighty ft Wizkid - 'Fake Love'

Major Lazer & Dj Maphoriza ft Ice Prince, Nasty C, Patoranking & Jidenna - 'Particular'

Harmonize ft Diamond Platnumz - 'Kwangaru'

AFRIMMA Achievers Award

Luol Deng - South Sudan

Trevor Noah - South Africa

Lupita Nyong'o - Kenya

Fatma Samoura - Senegal

Kamaru Usman - Nigeria

Serge Ibaka - Congo

Bismack Biyombo - DRC

D. J Mbenga - Congo DRC

Nigerian Bobsled Team

Djimon Honsou - Benin