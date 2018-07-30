Kenya: English Reggae Maestro Maxi Priest Coming to Kenya

English reggae sensation of Jamaican decent Maxi Priest - real name Max Alfred "Maxi" Elliott - is set to visit Kenya for his first ever concert in the country.

The musician, who rode Close to You to the top of the Billboard charts in 1990, will perform at the Ngong racecourse Waterfront in Nairobi on August 12, 2018.

Advance tickets for the show will retail at Sh1,800 while at the gates the tickets will cost Sh2,500 per head.

Maxi Priest, is best known for singing reggae music with an R&B influence, otherwise known as reggae fusion of Lovers rock.

MAJOR HITS

He was one of the first international artists to have success in this genre, and one of the most successful reggae fusion acts of all time.

Maxi Priest's first major album was the self-titled Maxi Priest in 1988 which, along with his cover of Cat Stevens Wild World, established him as one of the top British reggae singers.

He is one of only two British reggae acts (along with UB40) to have an American Billboard number one.

His duet with Shaggy in 1996, That Girl, was also a hit in the United States as well as in Kenya.

He has also worked with Beres Hammond, Apache Indian, Roberta Flack, and Shaba Ranks among other big artistes across the world.