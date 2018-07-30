29 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: English Reggae Maestro Maxi Priest Coming to Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

English reggae sensation of Jamaican decent Maxi Priest - real name Max Alfred "Maxi" Elliott - is set to visit Kenya for his first ever concert in the country.

The musician, who rode Close to You to the top of the Billboard charts in 1990, will perform at the Ngong racecourse Waterfront in Nairobi on August 12, 2018.

Advance tickets for the show will retail at Sh1,800 while at the gates the tickets will cost Sh2,500 per head.

Maxi Priest, is best known for singing reggae music with an R&B influence, otherwise known as reggae fusion of Lovers rock.

MAJOR HITS

He was one of the first international artists to have success in this genre, and one of the most successful reggae fusion acts of all time.

Maxi Priest's first major album was the self-titled Maxi Priest in 1988 which, along with his cover of Cat Stevens Wild World, established him as one of the top British reggae singers.

He is one of only two British reggae acts (along with UB40) to have an American Billboard number one.

His duet with Shaggy in 1996, That Girl, was also a hit in the United States as well as in Kenya.

He has also worked with Beres Hammond, Apache Indian, Roberta Flack, and Shaba Ranks among other big artistes across the world.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.