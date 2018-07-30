29 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints Alikiba's Ex-Girlfriend Jakote to Powerful Govt Job

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian model, Jokate Kidoti, an ex girlfriend of two Bongo flava stars Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz, who don't see eye to eye, has landed a plum government job.

Just days after resurfacing and saying that she is done with the now married Alikiba, Jokate has received some good news of her appointment as the new District Commissioner of Kisarawe District.

The announcement of Jakote's appointment was made by President John Pombe Magufuli on Saturday.

The appointment of the gorgeous Jokate, who is also a renowned bongo actress, came just a year after she was chosen to be the Youth League leader of President's Magufuli ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Jokate had a secret love affair with Diamond when the singer was publicly dating actress Wema Sepetu.

But when Wema found out that her close friend was having a fling with his man, she broke up with Diamond.

The move presented an opportunity for Diamond to start dating Jokate publicly but the their relationship was short-lived.

After the split, Jokate started being close to Alikiba, who is Diamond's biggest music rival. The two went on to have an affair but never confirmed it despite being seen together publicly on several occasions.

Their two-year affair came to an end early this year when Jokate found out that Alikiba was getting married to Kenyan Amina Rakesh.

Tanzania

Gor Mahia Look to Finish the CAF Job in Dar

Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will set one foot in the quarter finals of the CAF Confederations Cup… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.