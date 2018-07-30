Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints Alikiba's Ex-Girlfriend Jakote to Powerful Govt Job

Tanzanian model, Jokate Kidoti, an ex girlfriend of two Bongo flava stars Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz, who don't see eye to eye, has landed a plum government job.

Just days after resurfacing and saying that she is done with the now married Alikiba, Jokate has received some good news of her appointment as the new District Commissioner of Kisarawe District.

The announcement of Jakote's appointment was made by President John Pombe Magufuli on Saturday.

The appointment of the gorgeous Jokate, who is also a renowned bongo actress, came just a year after she was chosen to be the Youth League leader of President's Magufuli ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Jokate had a secret love affair with Diamond when the singer was publicly dating actress Wema Sepetu.

But when Wema found out that her close friend was having a fling with his man, she broke up with Diamond.

The move presented an opportunity for Diamond to start dating Jokate publicly but the their relationship was short-lived.

After the split, Jokate started being close to Alikiba, who is Diamond's biggest music rival. The two went on to have an affair but never confirmed it despite being seen together publicly on several occasions.

Their two-year affair came to an end early this year when Jokate found out that Alikiba was getting married to Kenyan Amina Rakesh.