Kenya: Avril's Rumoured 'Boyfriend' to Direct Her Comeback Music Video

Singer Avril is planning her comeback into the music scenes with the release of a new song which will be directed by her rumoured 'boyfriend' J Blessing.

This comes just a few months after the 32-year-old sexy lass delivered a baby girl.

Avril, who has been very secretive on the identity of the baby's father, took to her Instagram account to announce that she was back in the studio to record a new song that will be directed by the renowned video director.

"Here is something beautiful about to break and I can't wait for you to listen and fall in love all over again with that special someone. Written by Tommy Flavour... Music and Video directed by Jibril Blessing. Song produced by Saint P," she wrote.

'SECRET AFFAIR'

There have been reports that Avril and J Blessing are no longer in terms but from this new development, it's clear the two, who have always denied being in a relationship, are still in each other's good books.

Their alleged 'secret affair' is said to have started when J Blessing shot the video to Avril's song Uko last year.

In February this year, when the news of Avril pregnancy broke, word on the street had it that the video shy director had offered Avril his BMW 3 Series worth approximately Sh3.5 million to ease her movement around town.