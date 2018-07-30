Kenya: The Fashion Statement in Diamond Platnumz Anklet

Naseeb Abdul Juma, aka Diamond Platnumz, aka The Boy From Tandala lives a provocative life. He makes our celebrities come across as conservative and even a little dull with his theatrics.

Who else would wear an anklet and have to issue some kind of press release?

First things first. Is the anklet really a female accessory? The answer, it's complicated. Like the long history of the anklet itself.

Initially traced back to Sumerian tombs, Mesopotamia in 5th millennium BC, the book Making Europe: The Story of the West, Volume I states that during this era, "Women adorned themselves with bracelets, necklaces, anklets and rings for their fingers and ears."

In the Middle East and Southeast Asia, women wore anklets joined with a chain to create that short gait seen on Geishas; a mincing walk.

Ancient Egypt tells how a woman's social status and fortune was mirrored by her gold or silver anklet laced with precious jewels as proof of a wealthy husband. Slaves and the watus wore leather, shells and metallises.

Diamond Platinumz too big for any music label?

The Tale of An Anklet is regarded as one of the five great epics of Tamil literature, written by brother to the Chera Dynasty King. In the prologue, it says "an anklet that brings truth to light."

ELEGANT

The Bible mentions anklets twice in the book of Isaiah 3 16:23 where judgement continues to be passed on Jerusalem and Judah. Having already dealt with the men of power, Isaiah turns to the slay queens of Zion. King James says they walk "making a tinkling with their feet:" and in verse 18 declares "the Lord will take away the bravery of their tinkling ornaments about their feet" along with their finery listing fabulous clothes, perfume, all kinds of jewellery from head bands to wimples (a headdress worn in the middle ages and now by nuns).

Before her unfortunate suicide, Isabella Blow, a British magazine editor who is said to have formed one-half the composite of Meryl Streep's character in The Devil Wear Prada, did an interview wearing an anklet.

She is quoted saying, "It's a broken heart. People think that an ankle bracelet is something tacky, but in fact it is elegant because it draws attention to the ankle. It's very sexy, a delicate ankle. Don't you think?"

In the 60s and 70s, anklets were worn in the spirit of bohemia and being free spirited. And since the 90s have made their way back, it need not come as a surprise anklets have been spotted on local ankles, as a Spring/Summer 2018/2019 runway trend thanks to Victoria Beckham and Anna Sui.

Accompanying this, the belly chain, which has broken #KOT on occasion. The belly chain was spotted on a men' show too. I just thought you might like to know that for future reference.

Obviously, anklets are an accessory like any other despite talk in some corners of the internet disclosing when a woman wears it on her right leg, it is symbolic of an open relationship her and her husband both agree to. She would be referred to as a "hotwife."

Delicate anklets work beautifully for whatever outfit. In fact, you don't even have to show it. It could be your very own secret. Truth be told it does not really matter which leg though mine have always stayed on the left as a matter of preference.

As for Diamond, his anklet on the left leg is merely an extrapolation that men wear accessories like studs and bracelets on the left, which has for some reason become synonymous with sexual orientation. History books are not particularly clear on whether or not men wore anklets. In my book however, the only faux pax Diamond made, was wearing an anklet atop of a pair of Happy Socks.