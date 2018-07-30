Kenyans Troll Plump Man Pictured With Matiang'i

If there is a photo that Kenyans on the social media have found hard to ignore, then it is one doing rounds on the social media with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i standing with an incredibly plump man in uniform.

The photo, which began doing rounds on Friday, left many Kenyans speechless, as some wondered what the conversation between the two was.

Many of the social media users took issue with the officer's weight while others wondered whether the government's 'Dr Fix it' would be able to rectify what they saw as an 'evident hurdle'.

"The cork (sic) has only crowed twice since you saw the blood moon, and now I bring you the dictionary definition of a Koplo. It's actually a diagram of a Koplo!" one Facebook user set pace for the journey of sarcastic posts.

"Unanona ata kushinda mdosi (you've grown fatter than your boss). Let him change career... he is not fit in this fraternity," wrote Ambrose Khwa Makokha.

"What do think Matiangi is telling officer?" wondered Ericko Amutsa.

"Matiang'i thought he had a solution for everything until he met this man," stated Al Abu.