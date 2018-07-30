There were no tears during the burial of the 80-year-old 'devoted' catholic grandmother who was shot dead last week along with her alleged gang members.

The granny, Wambui Muturi, who was killed together with her 28-year-old grandson Samuel Kimani Kang'ethe and another accomplice, John Mwangi, was laid to rest on Saturday at her home in Murang'a county.

The three were gunned down during a police sting operation to rescue a certain Ms Margaret Waithera whom the gang had kidnapped and held for six days while demanding a ransom of Sh5 million for her freedom.

During the burial of the granny, which was snubbed by her neighbors, there was no preaching as church clergymen also kept off.

Reports also indicate that there were no written eulogies and the burial ceremony appeared to lack proper organization as the locals failed to participate in the preparation for fear of being seen as sympathizers of the slain criminals.

The burial is said to have taken less than an hour and with only a handful of relatives turning up to give the deceased a hurried final send off.

Karanja Muiru, uncle to the deceased Kimani, said the family had earned a bad name following the incident, stating that his late nephew had ignored calls from family members to stop involving himself in crime.

"The death of Kimani follow his ignorance from advice by elders severally to stop associating himself with gangs," Muiru said.

The shooting of the grandmother shocked many who knew her as an unassuming and devoted member of the Roman Catholic church.

It only emerged after her death that by night she ran a deadly kidnapping ring that terrorized residents of Muranga and parts of Nairobi area.

Wambui is survived by two daughters. Her five sons are all deceased, with two having been gunned by police on suspicion of crime.

Two others died after they fell sick while the fifth was lynched by a mob in Nairobi for his involvement in with the outlawed Mungiki sect.